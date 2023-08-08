You are the real Babek - People's Artist Rasim Balayev says to President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. You have written your name in our history as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, like Babek himself. You are the real Babek, Azerbaijani People's Artist Rasim Balayev said during a sincere conversation at the ceremony of presenting him with the "Istiglal" Order by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Mr. President. What I wanted to say is that I support all your policies – both domestic and foreign. Our Great Victory is also associated with your name. I am always with the people and meet people of all walks of life, You have written your name in our history as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, like Babek himself. You are the real Babek. I play him.

This award is a tribute to Azerbaijani art and artists. We are obliged to glorify our heroes and veterans through cinema, with you, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, being in the first place. It is our duty and we must do it," said Rasim Balayev.

