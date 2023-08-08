You are the real Babek - People's Artist Rasim Balayev says to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. You have written your name in our history as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, like Babek himself. You are the real Babek, Azerbaijani People's Artist Rasim Balayev said during a sincere conversation at the ceremony of presenting him with the "Istiglal" Order by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Mr. President. What I wanted to say is that I support all your policies – both domestic and foreign. Our Great Victory is also associated with your name. I am always with the people and meet people of all walks of life, You have written your name in our history as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, like Babek himself. You are the real Babek. I play him.

This award is a tribute to Azerbaijani art and artists. We are obliged to glorify our heroes and veterans through cinema, with you, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, being in the first place. It is our duty and we must do it," said Rasim Balayev.