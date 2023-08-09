Lithuania demonstrated silence in connection with illegal use of Lachin road by Armenia - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Azerbaijan's Lachin road has been misused by Armenia for the last 3 years. Unfortunately, all these years Lithuania has demonstrated silence, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada, wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

In his reply to statements of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis, Hajizada pointed out that it is better not to be deceived by false Armenian propaganda.

"In order to prevent Armenia’s malign actions, Azerbaijan has established Lachin border checkpoint & suggested to use Aghdam-Khankendi road for deliveries. In the meantime, ICJ ruling of July 6, has unanimously rejected Armenian request to remove the checkpoint. Azerbaijan facilitates the transfer of Armenian residents in both directions. It would be more appropriate to urge Armenia to demonstrate more constructive approach, rather than undermine the peace process," the spokesman concluded.

Meanwhile, in order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.