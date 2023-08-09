Service, combat activities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories organized at high level (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, all opportunities for the organization of the military personnel’s service and combat activities at a high level have been created in the military units stationed in the liberated territories, Trend reports.

One of the primary requirements set for the units is to maintain a high level of combat readiness and discipline, as well as to create a healthy moral-psychological atmosphere.

The current social and living conditions in military units create a basis for improving the theoretical and practical knowledge of the military personnel, conducting combat duty according to the requirements, and effective cultural leisure.

The organization of the troops’ service in the units stationed in the liberated territories continues according to the daily routine. Theoretical and practical classes are conducted with servicemen, safety rules are delivered to the military personnel involved in combat duty, and the importance of high vigilance in positions is especially emphasized.

The professionalism of the Azerbaijan Army’s military personnel is complemented by the high level of moral-psychological training. In this regard, socio-political training classes are regularly held with servicemen, information about events taking place in Azerbaijan and the world is given, as well as attention is paid to the development of the military personnel's worldview.

Service, combat activities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories organized at high level