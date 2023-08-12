Armenian armed forces move additional troops, military equipment in Lachin direction (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Armenian armed forces are moving additional troops and military equipment in the direction of Azerbaijan's Lachin district, Trend reports.

A footage recorded using surveillance equipment clearly shows the movement of four KamAZ military vehicles with artillery units and two KamAZ vehicles towing ammunition trailers, all belonging to the Armenian armed forces, in a convoy including command personnel.

Similar actions by Armenia had been observed before the incident involving Armenian armed forces at the conditional border with Azerbaijan in September 2022. It seems like Armenian armed forces are preparing for new provocation at the border.