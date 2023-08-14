Armenia re-trying to use UN Security Council for manipulative campaign - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The purposeful policy of tension and revanchism pursued by Armenia poses severe obstacles to efforts to forge a permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The UN Security Council is being used by Armenia to forward its deceptive agenda, the ministry claims.

"Armenia's appeal to the Security Council due to unfounded claims about the 'deterioration of the humanitarian situation' in the region and the 'ongoing blockade' once again occurs at a time when Armenia intentionally and purposefully obstructs efforts aimed at finding a balanced, internationally law-based, and acceptable solution through international partners," the ministry said.

Will be updated