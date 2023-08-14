Along with other routes, Azerbaijan's Aghdam-Khankendi road hampered by Armenia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Armenia creates a number of military and other obstacles for use of other routes, such as Aghdam-Khankendi road, according to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Efforts to establish a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia face significant challenges due to Armenia's deliberate policy of tension and revanchism. Despite its initial failure in December 2022, the UN Security Council is once more being utilized by Armenia to forward its political, military, and false information-focused agenda", the ministry claimed.

The ministry stated that "Armenia's appeal to the Security Council due to unfounded claims about the 'deterioration of the humanitarian situation' in the area and the 'ongoing blockade' occurs at a time when Armenia intentionally and purposefully obstructs efforts aimed at finding a fair, internationally law-based, and acceptable solution through international partners."

According to the ministry, cases of widespread abuse by Armenia of the Lachin-Khankendi road over the past three years have necessitated Azerbaijan taking legitimate and lawful measures to establish a border checkpoint to ensure security and order at the border.

"Despite Armenia's attempt to present these efforts as a "blockade" and its appeal to the International Court requesting measures to remove the checkpoint, the court unanimously rejected this demand in its decision of July 6," the ministry pointed out.

Will be updated