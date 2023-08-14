Armenian illegal Armed Forces in Azerbaijan inflame military construction activities - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The Armenian Armed Forces, illegally stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan, have intensified their military construction activities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

Armenia's obligations outlined in the fourth paragraph of the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia on November 10, 2020 have been gravely violated in recent weeks as a result of the Armenian Armed Forces' increased military engineering and other construction activities on Azerbaijani soil.

Additionally, in recent days there has been a concentration of numerous weapons, military equipment, and personnel in preparation for another military adventure along the state border not delimited by Armenia, in addition to military engineering works and the illegal build-up of activities on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late September to early November 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on November 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988, when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.