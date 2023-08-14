Azerbaijan - most mine-contaminated country globally - assistant to president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Armenia has laid more than 1 million mines in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Since November 2020, more than 300 Azerbaijanis have become victims of mines. Azerbaijan is the most mine-contaminated country in the world. Armenia continues mine terrorism," Hajiyev wrote.

Meanwhile, some 185 anti-personnel mines, 65 anti-tank mines, and 35 unexploded ordnance were found and defused as part of the de-mining procedure in Tartar, Aghdam, Lachin, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan from August 7 to August 12, 2023.

About 392.12 hectares of mines and explosive ordnance were removed, according to ANAMA.