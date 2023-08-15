UN Security Council to hold meeting regarding situation in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the situation in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.

This information was published by the US Mission to the UN.

Commenting on the issue, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aykhan Hajizade said that Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev will attend this meeting in New York.

Previously, Spokesperson of Armenia's Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan said that the country's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit New York to participate in the meeting.