Azerbaijan reveals number of human remains found near former Shusha prison

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, August 15. The remains of more than 480 persons and about 300 forensic examinations to identify them with persons, who went missing in the first Karabakh war, were carried out in the liberated territories after the 2020 second Karabakh war, Head of the Department of Special Investigations of the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office Emil Taghiyev told Trend.

"Here, on the territory of the former Shusha prison, remains of at least 31 people have been found as a result of search operations going on since May. These remains are assumed to belong to people who were taken prisoner and hostages during the first Karabakh war and were kept here. These Azerbaijanis were brutally killed and buried in the prison," he added.

As a result of excavations carried out on August 1-15, the remains of 17 people were found on the territory of the former Shusha prison.

Previously, a mass grave was discovered on the former prison's territory in June of this year.

Additionally, the mass graves were previously discovered in the liberated villages of Sarijali (Aghdam district), Dashalti (Shusha district), Edilli (Khojavand district), Farrukh (Khojaly district), Yukhari Seyidahmadli (Fuzuli district), as well as Kalbajar, Aghdam, and other settlements.