Azerbaijani, UAE FMs discuss regional situation via phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held phone talks with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

The parties discussed the possibilities for further expansion of bilateral and multilateral relations between the countries, as well as the regional situation.

According to the statistics of the Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Trade of UAE, the non-oil trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UAE has increased three-fold over the last five years, totaling $2.77 billion, which is an increase of 270 percent, compared to 2018 levels.

The non-oil trade turnover between the two countries in 2022 increased by 36 percent year-on-year to $980.2 million. At the same time, $8.8 million accounted for imports from Azerbaijan, $95.8 million - for exports to Azerbaijan, and $953 million - for re-exports.