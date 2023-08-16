Azerbaijan will impose fines on parties for not disclosing changes in members' register

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. In Azerbaijan, fines will be applied for not providing information on changes in the political party member register, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree,by failing to provide information on subsequent changes to the political party members' register within the time frame specified by the Law on Political Parties, officials will be fined between 1,000 manat ($588) and 1,500 manat ($882), and legal entities between 2,000 manat ($1,176) and 3,000 manat ($1,764).

Officials will be fined between 2,000 manats ($1,176) and 2,500 manats ($1,470) for repeatedly committing the listed misconduct within a year of the decision on administrative reprimand taking effect; legal entities will be fined between 4,000 manats ($2,352) and 6,000 manats ($3,529).