Political parties in Azerbaijan to pay fine if fail to inform about agreement with foreign countries' parties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Parties in Azerbaijan will be fined if they fail to provide information on signing agreements with parties of foreign countries, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

If a political party fails to provide the necessary executive authority with information on concluding an agreement with political parties of other countries or joining international unions of political parties within the term established by the Law on political parties, officials shall be fined from 500 ($294) to 700 manat ($411), legal entities - from 1,500 ($882) to 2,000 manat ($1,176).

Moreover, a person who has received an administrative penalty for repeated commission of this violation, within one year since the day the decision on administrative penalty came into force, officials will be fined from 2,000 ($1,176) to 2,500 manat ($1,470), legal entities - from 4,000 ($2,352) to 6,000 manat ($3,529).