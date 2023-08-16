Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani MFA talks visit of OSCE Chairman-in-Office’s representative to region

Politics Materials 16 August 2023 18:19 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Dozens of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region pass through the Lachin border checkpoint in both directions every day, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Ayhan Hajizadeh said, commenting on the visit of the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office to the region, Trend reports.

“In Azerbaijan, as in any other country, the process of crossing the border is regulated,” he said in a statement on X (Twitter).

"If the Armenians had not violated the agreement ten days ago, the Aghdam-Khankendi road could have been used," said the publication.

