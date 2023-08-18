EU special rep for S. Caucasus visits Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar met in Yerevan with EU Ambassador to Armenia Markus Ritter, Trend reports.

The EU mission to Armenia on the social network X (Twitter) stated that the meeting was also attended by the head of the EU delegation to Armenia, Andrea Victorin.

"They exchanged views and information on the EU's efforts for regional development and support for the peace process in the region," said the statement.