BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. A popular Mexican newspaper, Heraldo de Mexico, published an article titled "Azerbaijan and Armenia in search of harmony" in its electronic and print versions, Trend reports.

Despite the termination of the long-standing occupation of Azerbaijan's lands in 2020, the presence of Armenia's illegal armed formations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh area seriously threatens peace and security in the region. The mine terror carried out by Armenia poses a great threat to the peaceful population, prevents the return of people to normal life, restoration of cities and infrastructure, the article emphasizes.

According to the article, European institutions, demonstrating double standards, do not support Azerbaijan in the issue of restoring territorial integrity, in contrast to their position on Ukraine. However, against the backdrop of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the West views Azerbaijan as a reliable energy partner and a leading power in the region. Despite the presence of peace threats in the region, Azerbaijan has been carrying out large-scale reconstruction and construction works and safely returning to its native lands, providing necessary living conditions for 1 million Azerbaijanis who were once ethnically cleansed.

One of the main challenges of the post-conflict period is the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh into Azerbaijani society and the restoration of transportation and communication lines between the two countries, which would serve the economic and social well-being of the entire region.

The approach, which is focused on Armenia and described by some European powers, including France, as "the West's view", cannot be considered universal. Despite Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation and the initiation of the peace process, disinformation, prejudice and discrimination against Azerbaijan by the West, which has become a tool of Armenian propaganda for 30 years, continues today, the article notes.