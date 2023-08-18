Ambulances used by Armenians illegally carry mass weapons in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Accompanied by a combat vehicle belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh economic region, in the morning of August 18, illegal Armenian armed formations and remnants of the Armenian armed forces were observed strengthening their combat positions along the Khankendi-Gaybali-Dukanlar-Khalfali route, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In the footage obtained by technical surveillance means, the movement of a medical ambulance in the convoy was recorded, inside which there were weapons and ammunition, as well as infantry and anti-tank mines.

Armenians have previously used ambulances for military purposes with the installation of rapid response equipment, which poses a serious threat to the safety of civilian airplanes flying through Azerbaijani airspace.