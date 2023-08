BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan published a post on X (Twitter) about the state visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Baku on a state visit. High-level meetings are planned for today, during which the leaders of our two nations will discuss the issues of further deepening ties between the countries,” said the ministry.