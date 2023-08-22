Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in culture sphere reach new level - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the sphere of culture reach a qualitatively new level, Uzbekistan's Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov told journalists, Trend reports.

"Relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have deep historical roots. Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi was treated with special respect by Uzbek poet Alisher Navai. Over time these friendly relations between the two countries strengthened during the presidency of Heydar Aliyev. Relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan developed quite well during this period. Today these relations have reached a new level due to the political will of the presidents of the two countries," he said.

Nazarbekov pointed out that Days of Culture of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan were organized on August 1-4.

"Concerts were held over three days, films, plays were shown, and the works of Uzbek craftsmen were shown. The people of Azerbaijan showed great interest in this. Azerbaijani culture, music and songs are very much loved in Uzbekistan. Our celebrations do not take place without Azerbaijani music. At the same time, Uzbek songs are very much loved here in Azerbaijan. Today, a solid package of documents for expanding cooperation between the two countries' Ministries of Culture was signed," the minister added.

According to him, this document covers such areas as cinema, theater, museums, literature.

"It is in these areas that cooperation will expand. We hope that all this will bring our relations to a qualitatively new level," he said.