Uzbekistan rejoice in successes of Azerbaijan - President Mirziyoyev

Politics Materials 22 August 2023 22:43 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. We, as close neighbors and close countries, are proud and rejoice in the successes of Azerbaijan, said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a press statement following talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We in Uzbekistan are proud of the authority of Azerbaijan in the international arena, the achievements of Azerbaijan in all directions in general in recent years. So, we, as close neighbors, are very happy and wish you success,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized.

