Establishment of Supreme Interstate Council is sign of trust - President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. If we do everything we agreed on today, they will be implemented, there will be success both for the economy of Uzbekistan and for the economy of Azerbaijan,” said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a press statement following talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We don’t create interstate councils Ilham Heydarovich has mentioned with many countries. This is the highest level of trust and the highest level of continuation of those strategic directions we have agreed on. So I think I am very satisfied with my first visit after being elected President of Uzbekistan,” added the Uzbek leader.