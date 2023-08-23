BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Following the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan has established all the necessary conditions for the transportation of goods along the Lachin-Khankendi road for the residents of Armenian origin in the Karabakh region. Contrary to the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, Armenia and the illegal Armenian armed formations have utilized this road for military purposes, including the transport of mines, which posed serious threats to stability and security in the region. As a subsequent step, Azerbaijan has created the Lachin border checkpoint, which to this day ensures safe and regular passage for the residents of Khankendi.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan proposed the use of the Agdam-Khankendi road for cargo transportation. Immediately after the war in 2020, Azerbaijan offered its logistical capabilities and infrastructure to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for delivering goods to the Karabakh region. However, the Armenian side personally declined shipments via routes through Azerbaijan.

Nonetheless, the Armenian side continues to advance its false claims of a so-called "blockade" imposed by Azerbaijan on the residents of Khankendi, urging the global community to take action. Nevertheless, Armenian propaganda is becoming less effective in yielding desired outcomes. Several European media outlets, having conducted their own investigations, have analyzed, whether these statements are true.

For instance, the Romanian office of the American weekly magazine, Newsweek Romania, asserts in its article that "in the state of famine, it is inconceivable for 'victims' to reject food and halt supplies simply because they are delivered along a route they dislike".

The largest Polish newspaper, Dorzeczy, with an audience of 10.6 million people per month, also agrees that if claims of a "blockade" and "humanitarian catastrophe" were true, the path through Aghdam would have long been unblocked.

Many European media sources lean towards the idea that this refusal is a protest by separatists in Khankendi who find the route unfavorable for their military personnel and equipment transfer.

The Albanian periodical Balkanweb contends that "for the leadership of separatists in Khankendi, it is crucial to use the Lachin-Khankendi road. This road is used for personnel rotation, weapon and ammunition transfers, as well as terrorist infiltration".

An article published by the official partner of CNN International Commercial in the Czech Republic also asserts that separatists are obstructing an EU-supported alternative route for delivering humanitarian aid, which passes through Agdam in Karabakh, as it would disrupt the delivery of illicit cargo.

One of Lithuania's most popular publications, Delfi, with a monthly audience of 33 million people, also supports the notion that separatists in Khankendi are refusing to use the route through Aghdam precisely because it would cut off access to Armenian weaponry and illegal armed formations.

All of this demonstrates that Armenia is once again facing defeat on the global information front. The number of supporters willing to believe absurd accusations against Azerbaijan is dwindling.

In contrast, Azerbaijan continues to exert efforts to normalize the situation in the region, despite constant provocations from the Armenian side, and aims to integrate the residents of the Karabakh region into Azerbaijani society.