Western Azerbaijan Community condemns Luxembourg FM's statement against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns the statement of Luxembourg Foreign Affairs Minister of August 23, 2023, directed against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Such statements by the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg, who has long demonstrated a tough anti-Azerbaijani position, cause laughter. The Azerbaijani public remembers the unfair and hostile position of Luxembourg since the Patriotic War.

"This country demonstrates a clear disrespect for human values and international law. Luxembourg, which for 30 years has never called on Armenia to end the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and turned a blind eye to the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands, including us, Western Azerbaijanis, has no moral right to make any appeals against Azerbaijan.

The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Luxembourg to stop gross interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan," the community said.