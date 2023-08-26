Unlike countries that create barriers, Azerbaijan builds roads - Assistant to President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Unlike the countries that create barriers, Azerbaijan builds roads, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

“On the way to Lachin from Zangilan Airport. New road is under construction. Azerbaijan is building roads and ameliorates connectivity and transport linkages, unlike others who put barriers and obstacles. Road is culture and key component of civilization,” said Hajiyev on the X (Twitter).