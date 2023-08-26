France attempts to hinder participation of EU diplomats in celebration of "Lachin City Day"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Today, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visited Lachin to take part in festive events organized in connection with the "Lachin City Day".

According to information received from diplomatic sources by Trend, France made significant efforts to block the participation of EU member states in this event and tried to prevent diplomats from attending the festivities.

Despite the provocative actions of the French side, the attempts proved unsuccessful. Diplomats from EU member countries have also participated in this visit.