Photo exhibition dedicated to victims of ethnic cleansing presented in Azerbaijan’s Lachin (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. An exhibition of photographs of children whose parents were ethnically cleansed has been presented in Lachin, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"The project 'Home, Sweet Home', is developed by photographer Reza Deghati in Lachin. The project presents an exhibition of photographs of 100 children whose parents and other older relatives were victims of ethnic cleansing in Armenia. 30 years after the liberation of Lachin from the devastating Armenian occupation, they are returning to their native land, Lachin. There are also photos of 100 children from other parts of the world," the publication says.

Reza Deghati is a humanist photographer. He highlights human tragedies and conflicts, as well as the beauty of the human world.

On August 26, Azerbaijan celebrated Lachin City Day.