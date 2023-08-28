Azerbaijani MFA makes publication on 31st anniversary of Balligaya massacre

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry made a publication in connection with the 31st anniversary of the Balligaya massacre, Trend reports.

"31 years ago, on August 28, the Armenian armed forces brutally killed 24 Azerbaijanis (civilians) in the village of Balligaya in the Goranboy district of Azerbaijan. Six of those killed were minors. A six-month-old child and a 93-year-old woman were also victims of the genocide," said the publication.

The massacre happened around 5:00 (GMT+4) on August 28, 1992. A sabotage detachment of the Armenian army consisting of 10-12 people entered the village on that day and brutally killed 24 and seriously wounded nine people. All those killed and seriously injured were shepherds and their family members who were engaged in animal husbandry.