Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss prospects for co-op development between two armies (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The delegation led by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gurak, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the graves of the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor, as well as the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery, Trend reports.

The guests laid flowers and honored their blessed memory.

A solemn welcoming ceremony was held at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, and the Chiefs of the General Staff of both countries passed along the guard of honor. The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye accompanied by the military orchestra were performed. In accordance with the protocol, Army General Metin Gurak signed the “Book of Honor”.

Then the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev had a meeting with his Turkish counterpart.

Welcoming the guests, Colonel General K. Valiyev congratulated Army General M.Gurak on his appointment to the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.

Colonel General K. Valiyev expressed his condolences to his Turkish colleague regarding the glorious Turkish Army`s serviceman becoming a Shehid in the region where “Pençe-Kilit” (Claw-Lock) counter-terrorism operations were conducted.

It was especially emphasized that the bilateral and multinational exercises conducted jointly with the fraternal country have a positive effect on raising the professional level of military personnel.

Army General Metin Gurak thanked for cordial meeting, expressed his satisfaction with his first official visit to Azerbaijan as the Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces. Army General M. Gurak noted the importance of the joint events planned to be held in 2024 with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen.

The meeting discussed the results of the work carried out in the direction of further expansion of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, as well as as the importance of implementing these activities more intensively. The parties exchanged detailed views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.