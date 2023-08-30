Azerbaijan prevents France's "humanitarian cargo" to cross border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. France once again resorted to provocation against Azerbaijan and sent "humanitarian cargo" to Karabakh, Trend reports.

This step, not agreed with the Azerbaijani side, was stopped at the Lachin border checkpoint.

The fact is that there is no humanitarian crisis in any of the regions of Azerbaijan, and in this regard, there were no appeals to any country.

Today, accompanied by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Strasbourg Mayor Jeanne Barseghian, 10 vehicles with "humanitarian cargo" arrived at the border with Azerbaijan from Yerevan.