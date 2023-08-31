Diplomatic corps to visit Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society reps on Aghdam-Khankendi road

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 31. The visit of the diplomatic corps and military attaches accredited in Azerbaijan to Aghdam has kicked off, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

As such, the diplomats are expected to visit the representatives of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, who are currently stationed on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

The delegation consists about 60 people from more than 50 countries (Türkiye, China, Russia, Japan, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, South Korea, Indonesia, Israel, the UAE, Algeria, Qatar, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Libya, Palestine, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Georgia, Tajikistan, etc.) and international organizations (UN, World Health Organization, TURKPA, etc.), as well as foreign journalists.

The purpose of the visit is to get acquainted with the location of food supplies of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it is planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi route.