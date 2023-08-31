Assistant to President of Azerbaijan shares footage from Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan are at the entrance to the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"We are on the entrance of Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road. Diplomatic Corp and international group of journalists will see the functionality of the road and two trucks of food cargo consisting of flour delivered by the Red Crescent Society of Azerbaijan," the publication reads.

Earlier, on August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society organized food delivery to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it is planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi route.