Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers meet in Ankara (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler have met in Ankara, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, a meeting also took place between the delegations of the two countries.

Hasanov made a working visit to Türkiye at the invitation of Guler.

Previously, during the visit, Hasanov and his delegation visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.