Trucks with flour from Baku stand on Aghdam-Khankendi road for 12 days in row (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 9. The food convoy sent from Baku for the Armenian residents of Karabakh has been on the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road for 12 days already, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

Two trucks with 40 tons of flour have been in front of the Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road since August 29. Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the territory.

The delivery from the Azerbaijani side was supposed to be picked up by another truck, from the other side of the post, however the criminal separatist regime created by Armenia in Khankendi, doesn't allow it to take on the cargo.

On August 29, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it was planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi road.