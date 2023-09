BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. On September 9, around 19:15 (GMT+4), Armenian illegal armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, attempted to dig new trenches in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Khojavend, Trend reports.

“As a result of measures taken by units of Azerbaijani Army, work was stopped,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.