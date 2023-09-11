Armenians in Azerbaijan's Karabakh refuse Russian food truck, which stands still in Barda (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 11. A truck from Russia, which was supposed to deliver food cargo along Aghdam-Khankendi road to Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, has been standing in Barda (city in Azerbaijan) for the second day already, Trend reports.

The delay in the passage of the truck is due to refusal of the separatists in Karabakh to accept this cargo.

At the same time, a truck of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) stands ready on the territory of Armenia near the Lachin border crossing point. Although the Azerbaijani side is ready to ensure its passage across the border in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan, the separatists don't accept this cargo either, since in this case an ICRC truck would have to drive parallel to the Aghdam road towards Askeran (a settlement near Khankendi), and they don't want this.

This indicates a completely inadequate behavior of the separatists. They don't accept cargo from either Russia or the ICRC.

Besides, the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society organized the delivery of food on August 29 to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan.

A food convoy sent from Baku has been waiting for 14 days on the Aghdam-Khankendi road. Two trucks with 40 tons of flour are waiting in front of the post of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society spend the night in tents set up on the territory.