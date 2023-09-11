Romanian MFA does not recognize so-called "presidential elections" held in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Romania does not recognize the so-called "presidential elections" held in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania said, Trend reports.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates its full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and advocates for a political settlement of all issues in the region in accordance with the principles of international law,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the international community to strongly condemn the so-called "elections".

As noted in the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the holding of the so-called "elections" once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which has taken steps to preserve the status quo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocations and escalating the situation.