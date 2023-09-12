'Azerbaijan Hall' opens in historic UN building in Geneva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The opening of the 'Azerbaijan Hall' in the historic UN building in Geneva has taken place, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of an official visit to Switzerland, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov together with UN Director General in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya took part in the opening ceremony of the "Azerbaijan Hall" in the historic UN building in Geneva," the ministry said.

Earlier on September 11, 2023, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left on an official visit to Geneva (Switzerland).