Azerbaijani FM holds briefing for reporters in Switzerland (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Within the framework of his working visit to Switzerland, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in a briefing organized for the association of journalists accredited to the UN, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"The priorities of the country's foreign policy, bilateral and multilateral agenda of Azerbaijan, post-conflict situation in the region and the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed," he noted.

Jeyhun Bayramov has been on a working visit to Geneva since September 11.

During the visit, the minister has already met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Tatiana Molchan, and Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang.

Besides, together with UN Director General in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, Bayramov took part in the opening ceremony of the "Azerbaijan Hall" in the historic UN building in Geneva.