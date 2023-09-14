Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Türkiye to conduct joint special forces exercises

14 September 2023
Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are holding bilateral SAT-SAS (underwater offense and defense) exercises on September 8-15, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said, Trend reports.

Besides, according to the ministry, Türkiye and Pakistan will hold "Eternal Brotherhood-II" exercises on September 18-30.

Moreover, the special forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye will participate in the "Caucasian Eagle" exercises.

Previously, SAT and SAS units of the Azerbaijan Navy and the special forces of the Turkish Navy conducted joint drills in Marmaris in October 2022.

