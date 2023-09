DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev spoke about a new area of ​​cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Central Asia countries at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

"The Digital Silk Way project on the establishment of a fiber-optic infrastructure is the new cooperation sphere between our countries that we are actively working on," the head of state underlined.

Will be updated