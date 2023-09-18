ICRC food cargo vehicles move towards Azerbaijan’s Khankendi (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 18. 1 truck and 2 cars belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have already entered the territory of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

Food cargo vehicles will be delivered to Armenians living in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi along the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

Earlier, in addition to the Lachin road, an agreement was reached on the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the delivery of food cargo to Karabakh.

The food cargo will be transported by ICRC vehicles. Today, the ICRC will deliver food supplies to Armenian residents of Karabakh along the Lachin-Khankendi and Aghdam-Khankendi roads simultaneously.