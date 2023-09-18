Radio-electronic interference created by Armenia poses serious security threat - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The use of electronic warfare systems illegally deployed in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan is of particular concern, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the use of electronic warfare systems illegally deployed in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan is of particular concern. Azerbaijan Airlines’ civil airlines, as well as airlines of foreign countries, have been exposed to electronic interference over the past few months, including July 13, July 24, July 27, August 21, and September 1.

“These interventions pose a serious threat to the safety of people and air traffic. The International Civil Aviation Organization, as well as the peacekeeping contingent of Russia were informed about these threatening actions," said the ministry.