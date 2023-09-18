Azerbaijani defense minister meets director general of Israeli MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, met with a delegation headed by the Director General of the Ministry of Defense of Israel Eyal Zamir, who is on an official visit to the country, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Hasanov expressed satisfaction with the current high level of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Zamir stressed the importance of such meetings and mutual visits in terms of further expansion of existing cooperation.

In addition, Azerbaijan and Israel exchanged views on defense cooperation at the meeting.