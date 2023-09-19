Azerbaijan and Astrakhan jointly contribute to history of journalism - Azerbaijani Agency

RUSSIA, Astrakhan, September 19. Azerbaijan and Astrakhan are connected by interesting moments in the history of our journalism, said the executive director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ahmed Ismayilov, at the meeting of the heads of delegations of the countries participating in the "Caspian Media Forum 2023" in Astrakhan, Trend reports from the scene.

The forum on September 18 and 19 is attended by delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan, as well as observers from Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. This year, the theme of the forum is "Public diplomacy and social media as a factor in bringing people closer together."

"Our countries and societies, and accordingly, our media spaces, have many things in common. Astrakhan and Azerbaijan are connected by interesting moments in the history of our journalism. So, it was here, in Astrakhan, that at the beginning of the last century some Azerbaijani newspapers were published ("Hummat" (1919–1920), "Burhani-Hagigat" (1906–1911), "Haqq" (1914), thanks to which the local audience had the opportunity to read materials and works from the pens of such outstanding Azerbaijani writers as Mamed-Said Ordubadi, Mirza Alakbar Sabir, Muhammad Hadi, Nariman Narimanov, and many others. Also, such significant Azerbaijani publications as "Akinci" and "Molla Nasraddin" were distributed here," Ahmed Ismayilov said.

It was noted that Russia is a strategic partner of Azerbaijan, with which there is active cooperation in almost all directions, and the Astrakhan region, in particular, plays a special role in deepening these relations. Various programs and projects are being implemented in the economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the media space.

"The key to such close and friendly relations between our countries was the personal relations of the leaders of our countries. The national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, played an important role in establishing friendly relations with Russia and laid the foundations for a strategic partnership between the two countries," Ismayilov said.

He noted that Baku and Astrakhan are sister cities.

"We are pleased that in Astrakhan there is a monument to the great leader Heydar Aliyev, there is a school that proudly bears his name, the Azerbaijan Business Center operates, and that Azerbaijan also contributes to the cultural prosperity of the Astrakhan region," Ismayilov said.

It was spoken about the successful activities of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, including in the international arena, and the state’s concern for the media sphere.

"The Shusha Global Media Forum, which took place in July in our cultural capital, the city of Shusha, was not only an event in honor of the 148th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press but also an important platform for global discussion of media and international communications issues. The forum's sessions and discussions covered the topics of future media development, new tools in journalism, and investment and consumer trends in media. These discussions helped us better understand what changes are taking place in the media and what new challenges and opportunities we face. The forum also became a place for the exchange of best practices and innovations. We have seen how different countries use the media factor to achieve their public diplomacy goals. This experience inspires us to collaborate, develop new strategies, and actively participate in such international platforms. Azerbaijan, as a multicultural country with a rich history and cultural heritage, is proud of its experience in the field of public diplomacy. We believe that media is a powerful tool that can bring people and cultures closer together. With their help, we can easily exchange information, ideas, and experiences with people from different countries and cultural contexts. Social media, as a strong factor in public diplomacy, is helping to ensure that borders between nations become increasingly transparent. They allow ordinary people to express their opinions, share their culture and traditions, and learn from each other. This two-way flow of information and dialogue helps create warmer and more trusting relationships between countries and their people. Public diplomacy through social media has the potential to change the world for the better, bring people closer together, and promote universal understanding," Akhmad Ismayilov said, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and organization of the event.