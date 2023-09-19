Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 19 September 2023 22:15 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan once again calls on Armenian armed units to surrender

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan once again calls on the units of the Armenian armed forces located in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to lay down their arms and surrender, Trend reports.

“In this case, anti-terrorist measures will be suspended.

We are in operational contact with the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan, and we are creating all conditions for them to fulfill their duties,” the ministry said in a statement.

