Azerbaijan annuls Baku's preschool educational entity - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the abolition of the Baku City Administration of Preschool Educational Institutions and Orphanages under the Executive Power of the City of Baku and amendments to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 11, 2012, No. 635 "On additional measures related to the regulation of the activities of nurseries, nurseries, and kindergartens", kindergartens, special kindergartens, and orphanages in the city of Baku", Trend reports.

