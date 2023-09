Azerbaijani flag to flutter all over Karabakh - Turkish VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Azerbaijan flag will flutter everywhere in Karabakh, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said at the "Consultations with the Business World" event in Izmir, Trend reports.

He noted that Ankara supports the steps taken by Azerbaijan to ensure its territorial integrity.

"Karabakh is Azerbaijani land, and Türkiye supports Azerbaijan's steps. Attempts to create a 'gray zone' in Karabakh are futile. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during his speech at the UN, once again expressed Türkiye's support for Azerbaijan. Long live the Azerbaijani Army! Ensuring stability in the South Caucasus is in everyone's interest. Stability in this region benefits each of us, while chaos serves the interests of other actors," Yilmaz stated.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the region.

Civilians and infrastructure objects weren't targets during localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime were put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following conditions:

The Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region shall lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of Armenia shall leave the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian illegal armed formations shall be disbanded.

In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are surrendered.

The implementation of the above-mentioned processes is ensured in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.