Emergence of new situation in our region is inevitable - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. I once again say that the anti-terror measures were carried out with high professionalism and accuracy in such a way that the civilian population was not harmed, and the civil infrastructure was not damaged. However, enemy positions, their weapons and equipment were destroyed, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation.

“Now I am sure that the emergence of new situation in our region is inevitable. Because after the criminal regime surrendered, the source of this tension, this poisonous nest is already fading into history, and the Armenian population who lives in Karabakh will finally be able to breathe freely,” the head of state noted.