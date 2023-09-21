Western Azerbaijan Community denounces Spain's aggressive statements against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Western Azerbaijan Community has strongly condemned the recent hostile claims of Spain against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the community's statement.

According to the statement, such a selective approach by Spain to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries and interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan are unacceptable.

“We reject the “advises” of Spain, which hypocritically speak about international law and the UN Charter. We call on Spain to take a fair position on the issue of human rights and support the right of return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia,” the statement emphasized.

Previously, the community strongly condemned the anti-Azerbaijani statements of the Polish Foreign Ministry.