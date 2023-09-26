Azerbaijani President's Administration issues statement regarding medical aid for victims of explosion in Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. In order to provide assistance to the injured, following a fuel tank explosion in Khankendi, a medical ambulance was sent, the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"An explosion occurred on September 25, 2023 at the filling station near the city of Khankendi. The incident has reportedly left many killed and wounded.

To provide assistance to the injured, an ambulance with burn-treating medical supplies, dressing supplies, gloves, pharmaceutical products (sprays, painkillers, antibiotics, etc) for initially 200 people has been dispatched via the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi Road," the statement said.